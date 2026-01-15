Iran gets a breather, but for how long?

Reports that US President Donald Trump has backed off for the time being from ordering a military strike on Iran has led to a lull in the build-up to a war. The US president, these reports claim, is satisfied that the situation in Iran is returning to near-normal, that protests are petering off and that Iran has conveyed that it will not execute arrested protesters. The ‘Peace President’, by all accounts, would be happy to leave Iran alone for the time being.

However, the threat to Iran is both real and alive. The US has been planning a regime change for over 20 years, and is unlikely to stop now, experts believe. It will, therefore, look for the next opportunity while gloating over the economic misery suffered by Iranians owing to US-imposed sanctions. The notoriously unpredictable US president may be provoked into ordering a strike by the slightest of justifications offered to the Oval Office.

Reports also say the US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln is strategically placed in the region and that Israel could be preparing to strike Iran on its own, provoking Iran into retaliation and forcing the US to join in the conflict.

Trump informed Iran that he did not intend to attack, according to Iran’s envoy to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam, as reported by Pakistani media outlet Dawn. Around the same time, Turkiye’s foreign minister has called for dialogue to the crisis in Iran, saying: “We absolutely want problems to be resolved through dialogue”.

Iran’s foreign ‍minister Abbas Araghchi, in a phone conversation with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, reiterated the pledge to “firmly defend” Iran’s borders.