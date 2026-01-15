Iran killings have stopped, no plan for executions, says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday struck a note of guarded optimism, telling reporters that he had received what he described as strong and reliable information suggesting that the bloodshed in Iran had come to a halt and that feared executions would not go ahead.

Speaking at the White House, Trump said the message had reached him moments before he stepped before the press. “We’ve been notified, and pretty strongly,” he said, adding that he had been informed the killings in Iran were stopping and that there was no plan to proceed with executions that many had believed were imminent.

“Today was supposed to be the day,” Trump remarked, underscoring the gravity of the moment. “And another piece of information that I think is very important is that we’ve been told the executions won’t take place.”

The president said the assurances had come from what he called “very important sources on the other side”, though he declined to identify them or elaborate on how the information had been conveyed.

Despite the apparent breakthrough, Trump tempered his remarks with caution. Asked how confident he was that Iranian authorities would follow through, he avoided certainty. “We’ll find out about it,” he said. “If it happens, we’ll all be very upset. You’ll be very upset too.”

Acknowledging the volatility of the situation, Trump added, “Who knows? Who knows? Crazy world.”