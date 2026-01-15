Iran killings have stopped, no plan for executions, says Donald Trump
US president says the assurances come from “very important sources on the other side” but offers no details on their identity or how the information was shared
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday struck a note of guarded optimism, telling reporters that he had received what he described as strong and reliable information suggesting that the bloodshed in Iran had come to a halt and that feared executions would not go ahead.
Speaking at the White House, Trump said the message had reached him moments before he stepped before the press. “We’ve been notified, and pretty strongly,” he said, adding that he had been informed the killings in Iran were stopping and that there was no plan to proceed with executions that many had believed were imminent.
“Today was supposed to be the day,” Trump remarked, underscoring the gravity of the moment. “And another piece of information that I think is very important is that we’ve been told the executions won’t take place.”
The president said the assurances had come from what he called “very important sources on the other side”, though he declined to identify them or elaborate on how the information had been conveyed.
Despite the apparent breakthrough, Trump tempered his remarks with caution. Asked how confident he was that Iranian authorities would follow through, he avoided certainty. “We’ll find out about it,” he said. “If it happens, we’ll all be very upset. You’ll be very upset too.”
Acknowledging the volatility of the situation, Trump added, “Who knows? Who knows? Crazy world.”
Also Read: Another US attack on Iran appears imminent
Pressed on whether the reported halt in executions meant military action against Iran was now off the table, the President refused to rule out any course of action. “We’re going to watch and see what the process is,” he said, making clear that all options remained open. “I wouldn’t be telling you what I’m willing to do.”
When asked directly whether military action was still a possibility, Trump reiterated his stance. “Certainly, I’m not going to give up options,” he said.
Addressing reports of clashes inside Iran, Trump said he had been briefed on exchanges of gunfire between security forces and protesters. “They said people were shooting at them with guns, and they were shooting back,” he noted.
Still, Trump repeatedly returned to what he framed as the central development: the reported suspension of executions. “A lot of people were talking about it for the last couple of days,” he said. “And we were just told — no executions.”
Expressing hope rather than certainty, the president added, “I hope that’s true. That’s a big thing.”
Trump did not announce any new US policy measures in response to the developments, saying instead that his administration would continue to monitor events closely and weigh its next steps as the situation evolved.
The remarks came during a wide-ranging question-and-answer session following a White House signing ceremony, during which Trump fielded queries on issues ranging from Venezuela to Greenland before addressing Iran.
Both he and the assembled reporters, Trump said, would soon know more. “I’ll find out after this,” he said. “You’ll find out.”
The White House later issued no separate statement on Iran, and no other US officials present commented publicly.
Iran has faced mounting international scrutiny over reports of killings and planned executions linked to unrest and internal security measures. Trump did not cite specific incidents or timelines, confining his comments to the information he said he had just received.
He concluded on a note of watchful restraint. “We’re going to watch,” Trump said. “We’re going to see what happens.”
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines