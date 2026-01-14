Another US attack on Iran appears imminent

"We are alright, things are okay…do not worry about me; I am fine. Yes, there is no Internet which is why I am recording this video message on my friend’s phone. She is going home and will send the message to reassure you. I have enough money and I am eating well. Inflation is high and there are protests in the evenings but inside the campus I am safe with other students. We will leave when we are asked to, so please do not worry about me."

The video message was reposted by the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi on a day when Iran warned countries in the region that it would attack US bases on its territory if the US attacks Iran. Reports from Israel suggested that the Israeli prime ministerial aircraft, Wing of Zion, has departed Nevatim air base and exited Israeli airspace. The precautionary move is often associated with heightened operational readiness or imminent military action.

The BBC reported that the US is reducing the number of personnel at its Al-Udeid air base in Qatar as a precautionary measure. Even as Saudi Arabia urged US President Donald Trump to avoid military escalation with Iran and warned of consequences for the region, and the Turkish foreign minister worked the phone, Iran, while confirming that there is no sign of an American build up in the region, voiced apprehension that the US attack would come from the sea, that the US would use submarines to launch missiles targeting Iran.