US president warns Iran of ‘very strong action’ if protesters are hanged
Trump says Washington will respond forcefully amid reports of mass killings and crackdown on unrest
US President Donald Trump has warned that the United States would take “very strong action” if Iranian authorities begin hanging anti-government protesters, in an escalation of his rhetoric as Tehran faces one of the most severe waves of unrest in years.
In an exclusive interview with CBS News on Tuesday, Trump said he had not yet confirmed reports that Iran was planning executions of demonstrators, but made clear that any such step would prompt a significant response from Washington. “If they hang ’em, you’re gonna see some things. We will take very strong action,” he told the network.
Trump’s comments come amid widespread reports, including from rights groups and foreign media, of a deadly crackdown on protests across Iran that have shown little sign of abating.
The president also addressed earlier social media messages he posted, in which he urged Iranian protesters to keep demonstrating and suggested that “help is on the way” for citizens resisting the regime. He said assistance could take various forms but stressed that the United States would not provide economic relief to Tehran.
Trump said he was unsure of the precise number of deaths linked to the unrest, adding that conflicting figures had been reported. “Nobody’s been able to give us accurate numbers,” he said, but warned that a confirmed high toll would create “a lot of problems for them.”
Pressed on whether Iran had crossed a US “red line,” Trump suggested the situation was evolving, but reiterated that mass executions of protesters would not be tolerated. “The endgame is to win… I like winning. And we’re winning,” he said.
The president also defended his broader foreign policy record, citing past actions such as the killing of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al‑Baghdadi and Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, and saying these efforts had helped prevent greater instability.
Trump’s warning reflects deepening tensions between the United States and Iran, which have no formal diplomatic relations and have clashed repeatedly over Tehran’s regional activities and human rights record.
With IANS inputs