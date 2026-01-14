US president warns Iran of ‘very strong action’ if protesters are hanged

US President Donald Trump has warned that the United States would take “very strong action” if Iranian authorities begin hanging anti-government protesters, in an escalation of his rhetoric as Tehran faces one of the most severe waves of unrest in years.

In an exclusive interview with CBS News on Tuesday, Trump said he had not yet confirmed reports that Iran was planning executions of demonstrators, but made clear that any such step would prompt a significant response from Washington. “If they hang ’em, you’re gonna see some things. We will take very strong action,” he told the network.

Trump’s comments come amid widespread reports, including from rights groups and foreign media, of a deadly crackdown on protests across Iran that have shown little sign of abating.

The president also addressed earlier social media messages he posted, in which he urged Iranian protesters to keep demonstrating and suggested that “help is on the way” for citizens resisting the regime. He said assistance could take various forms but stressed that the United States would not provide economic relief to Tehran.