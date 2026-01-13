First calls out of Iran reveal heavy security, scattered damage after protest crackdown

Iranians were able to make limited calls abroad on Tuesday for the first time since authorities shut down communications during a sweeping crackdown on nationwide protests that activists say has killed at least 646 people.

Several residents of Tehran managed to reach journalists at the Associated Press bureau in Dubai, offering the first direct accounts from inside the country after more than four days of near-total isolation. They said mobile calls were briefly possible, but SMS services remained down and internet access was restricted to government-approved domestic websites.

According to the callers, central Tehran has been under heavy security deployment, with anti-riot police and members of the Revolutionary Guard’s Basij militia stationed at major intersections. Officers were seen carrying batons, shields, firearms and tear gas launchers, while plainclothes security personnel were also visible in public areas.

The witnesses, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal, said several banks and government buildings were set on fire during the unrest. Automated teller machines were smashed and financial transactions were disrupted by the internet shutdown.

Shops were open but saw little footfall, they said. Tehran’s Grand Bazaar — where protests first erupted on 28 December — was scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, though some shopkeepers claimed security forces had ordered them to resume operations regardless of safety concerns. Iranian state media has not confirmed such instructions.

Life under surveillance

Residents described an atmosphere of tension and uncertainty across the capital. In northern Tehran, authorities were reportedly searching for Starlink satellite terminals, with security personnel raiding apartment blocks that had satellite dishes. While satellite dishes are officially illegal, enforcement has been lax in recent years.

On the streets, passersby were said to be stopped at random by plainclothes officers, leading to frequent confrontations. State television, meanwhile, aired a statement announcing that mortuary and morgue services would be provided free of charge — a move interpreted by some as acknowledgment that families had been charged high fees to retrieve bodies during the crackdown.