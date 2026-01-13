Iran says it’s ready for war as Trump weighs military options amid unrest

Iran has warned the United States that it is ready for war if Washington seeks to “test” its resolve, as tensions soar over a brutal crackdown on antigovernment protests and the US president considers a range of responses, including military action.

In an interview with Al Jazeera Arabic on Monday, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said that while lines of communication remain open with the United States, Tehran was prepared for “all options” in the face of mounting pressure from Washington. He claimed that Iran now has “large and extensive military preparedness” compared with the period before last year’s brief war with Israel.

Araghchi’s remarks follow recent comments by US President Donald Trump, who said the administration was weighing “strong options” in response to Iran’s handling of nationwide protests. Trump warned that military action could be taken against Tehran if the violence against demonstrators continues, even as talks to negotiate on issues such as Iran’s nuclear programme were being discussed.

“If Washington wants to test the military option it has tested before, we are ready for it,” Araghchi said, urging the United States to choose dialogue and accusing some forces of attempting to drag Washington into conflict to serve external interests.

Iran has blamed foreign powers, including the United States and Israel, for fomenting unrest, and state media has portrayed the demonstrations, which erupted over economic hardship and have spread across the country, as influenced by external “terrorist elements”.