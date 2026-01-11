Iran issues stark warning to US, Israel amid deadly nationwide protests

Iran on Sunday warned that American forces and Israel would be treated as “legitimate targets” if the United States launches military action against the Islamic Republic, as nationwide protests challenging the country’s theocratic rule entered their third week and the death toll from unrest rose sharply.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf issued the warning during a heated session of parliament that was broadcast live on state television, with lawmakers chanting “Death to America” as he accused Washington of threatening Iran over the demonstrations.

His remarks came as activists said at least 116 people have been killed and around 2,600 detained since protests erupted on 28 December, initially over the collapse of the rial and later expanding into a direct challenge to clerical rule.

With Iran cutting off internet access and international phone lines, verifying events on the ground has become increasingly difficult. Rights groups outside the country say the communications blackout risks enabling a harsher crackdown by security forces.

Threats of retaliation

Qalibaf said Iran would not wait to be attacked before responding.

“In the event of an attack on Iran, both the occupied territory and all American military centres, bases and ships in the region will be our legitimate targets,” he said, referring to Israel and US forces in the Middle East.

He added that Iran would act on “objective signs of a threat”, raising the prospect of pre-emptive action. The comments followed warnings from US President Donald Trump, who has said he is prepared to strike Iran if necessary to protect peaceful demonstrators.

American media reports said Trump has been briefed on military options, though no final decision has been announced. The US State Department cautioned Tehran against underestimating Washington’s resolve, saying the president “means what he says”.

US Central Command has said American forces in the region are postured to defend themselves, allies and key interests if required.