Iran protests in second week amid crackdown, internet blackout and rising death toll

Protests sweeping across Iran have entered their second week, with authorities acknowledging the unrest even as an intensified security crackdown and a near-total communications blackout leave the country largely cut off from the outside world.

With internet services shut down and international phone lines severed, assessing the scale of demonstrations has become increasingly difficult. However, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency says at least 65 people have been killed and more than 2,300 detained since the protests erupted. Iranian state media, meanwhile, has focused on casualties among security forces while insisting the situation is under control.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has signalled a tougher response ahead, despite warnings from Washington. “The United States supports the brave people of Iran,” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote on social media on Saturday. The US State Department issued a sterner message, cautioning Tehran against testing President Donald Trump’s resolve.

State television has sought to frame the narrative by repeatedly airing footage of pro-government rallies, accompanied by martial orchestral music from Epic of Khorramshahr, a composition closely associated with Iran’s wartime memory. Anchors claimed calm had returned to most cities overnight, alleging that earlier unrest was driven by “armed terrorists”.