Donald Trump rules out meeting Iran’s exiled crown prince amid protest

United States President Donald Trump has ruled out holding a meeting with Iran’s self-proclaimed Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, indicating that Washington is not prepared to endorse any individual as a successor should the Iranian government collapse. Trump’s comments came against the backdrop of intensifying protests and a nationwide internet blackout in Iran.

Speaking on The Hugh Hewitt Show, Trump described Pahlavi, the US-based son of Iran’s last Shah, overthrown in the 1979 Islamic Revolution, as a “nice person” but said that, as president, it would not be “appropriate” to meet him at this stage. “I think that we should let everybody go out there and see who emerges,” Trump said, signalling a cautious approach to the fragmented Iranian opposition.

Pahlavi, who leads a monarchist faction and has close ties to Israel, has called for coordinated protests against the Iranian regime as economic hardship and political discontent fuel nationwide unrest.