62 killed as anti-govt protests intensify in Iran

Waves of unrest continue to sweep across Iran, as anti-government protests blossom into a nationwide upheaval, showing no signs of abating. What began in Tehran’s bustling markets on 28 December as a response to soaring inflation and the dramatic collapse of the rial has now spread across the country, touching cities and towns from the capital to remote provinces.

The demonstrations have proven both fiery and fatal. Rights organisations monitoring the unrest report at least 62 people killed since the protests began, with thousands more detained. Iranian authorities have largely remained silent on casualty figures, acknowledging only that there have been “casualties,” while media reports confirm widespread violence.

In a bid to control the flow of information, the government has imposed a nationwide internet and communications blackout, echoing measures used during previous waves of unrest.