Donald Trump renews threats against Iran, saying US ‘ready to help’

US President Donald Trump said Washington was “ready to help” amid ongoing unrest in Iran, renewing warnings of possible American action if Iranian authorities use force against protesters.

“Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump and other senior US officials have repeatedly warned that the United States would intervene if Iran “kills peaceful protesters”, according to Xinhua news agency. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump said, “If they start killing people … we will get involved,” adding that such involvement would not necessarily mean “boots on the ground” but could involve striking Iran “very, very hard where it hurts.”

Iran’s foreign ministry on Wednesday condemned what it described as “interventionist and deceptive” remarks by the Trump administration, saying they reflected Washington’s continued hostility towards the Iranian people.