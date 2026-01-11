Donald Trump renews threats against Iran, saying US ‘ready to help’
Iran’s military says it will defend national interests and protect strategic infrastructure and public property amid the unrest
US President Donald Trump said Washington was “ready to help” amid ongoing unrest in Iran, renewing warnings of possible American action if Iranian authorities use force against protesters.
“Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
Trump and other senior US officials have repeatedly warned that the United States would intervene if Iran “kills peaceful protesters”, according to Xinhua news agency. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump said, “If they start killing people … we will get involved,” adding that such involvement would not necessarily mean “boots on the ground” but could involve striking Iran “very, very hard where it hurts.”
Iran’s foreign ministry on Wednesday condemned what it described as “interventionist and deceptive” remarks by the Trump administration, saying they reflected Washington’s continued hostility towards the Iranian people.
Protests have erupted in several Iranian cities since late December over a sharp fall in the value of the rial and long-standing economic hardship. Iranian authorities have acknowledged the demonstrations and said they are willing to address economic grievances, while warning against violence and vandalism.
Meanwhile, Iran’s military said it would defend national interests and protect strategic infrastructure and public property amid the unrest. In a statement carried by state broadcaster IRIB, the military urged Iranians to unite to “thwart the enemy’s plots.”
The statement accused Israel and “hostile terrorist organisations” of attempting to undermine order and public security by inciting unrest under the guise of supporting the Iranian people, claiming the country is “in the middle of a war.”
The military said it, along with other armed forces under the command of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, would closely monitor enemy movements and resolutely defend national interests while safeguarding public and strategic assets.
