Iran judiciary signals swift trials and executions despite Trump warning

Iran’s judiciary chief has indicated that rapid trials and executions could follow for those detained in nationwide protests, signalling a hardening stance despite warnings from US President Donald Trump against such actions.

In comments broadcast by Iranian state television on Wednesday, judiciary head Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei said punishments must be carried out quickly to have an impact, remarks that activists say heighten the risk of imminent executions. Rights groups have warned that hangings of detainees could begin at any time.

The statement comes amid reports of a deadly crackdown on demonstrations across the country. The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency has put the death toll at at least 2,571, a figure that, if confirmed, would make the unrest the bloodiest Iran has seen in decades, drawing comparisons with the upheaval surrounding the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

“If we want to do something, we have to do it now,” Mohseni-Ejei said in the video. “If it becomes late — two months, three months later — it does not have the same effect.”

His comments appear to directly challenge Trump, who has repeatedly warned Tehran against executing protesters. In an interview aired by CBS News on Tuesday, the US president said Washington would respond forcefully if such actions were carried out. “If they do such a thing, we will take very strong action,” Trump said.

Trump’s warning comes only months after the United States bombed Iranian nuclear facilities during a 12-day conflict launched by Israel against Iran in June, adding to already heightened tensions between the two countries.