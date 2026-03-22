The meaning of energy sovereignty

In 1955, a young minister named Keshav Dev Malaviya walked into Jawaharlal Nehru’s office with a daring proposal — India had to explore, drill and produce its own crude oil. Western powers and global oil majors lobbied strongly against Malaviya’s push for a sovereign, state-led oil exploration and production programme.

These behemoths controlled the entire petroleum chain and were already pressuring India not to buy cheap Soviet oil — available against payment in rupees. They lobbied against oil exploration in India, citing prohibitive costs and a lack of qualified technical manpower.

Nehru and Malaviya, leading a newly independent, underdeveloped nation, stood firm. The result was ONGC, the Oil and Natural Gas Commission, established in 1956. Within three years, India had trained and appointed its first batch of a hundred geologists and geophysicists.

The new team struck oil in Cambay in 1959. By 1974, India’s first offshore drilling platform at Bombay High was operational, meeting two-thirds of the country’s oil needs by the 1980s. ONGC became India’s most profitable company and the crown jewel of its energy sovereignty.

Seven decades later, that vision is in tatters. India now produces a meagre 13 per cent of its oil consumption. ONGC, which carried a Rs 13,000 crore cash surplus in 2014, had accumulated Rs 78,000 crore in debt by 2024 — exploited as it was to fund the Modi government’s fiscal deficit and cover the Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC) fiasco.

ONGC was forced to acquire GSPC, shelling out Rs 7,480 crore for a block with no commercial production, and to absorb Rs 19,576 crore of its debt. In 2018, it was again forced to purchase a 51 per cent stake in HPCL for Rs 36,915 crore —a transaction in which the government was simultaneously seller and beneficiary, using ONGC as an instrument to meet its own disinvestment targets.