Government turns to data control as Middle East crisis strains energy security

The Centre has classified energy-related information as a matter of national security, directing all companies across the oil and gas value chain to share detailed operational data with the government in a bid to strengthen supply monitoring amid global disruptions.

Under the newly notified Petroleum and Natural Gas (Furnishing of Information) Order, 2026, the government has made it mandatory for refiners, importers, pipeline operators, city gas distributors and petrochemical firms — across both public and private sectors — to regularly submit granular data to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).

The order, issued by the Oil Ministry through a gazette notification on 18 March, requires companies to disclose information on production, imports, exports, stock levels and consumption patterns. In some cases, reporting may be required on a daily basis. Significantly, the directive overrides existing contractual or commercial confidentiality obligations, making compliance compulsory.

The move comes against the backdrop of heightened energy security concerns following the disruption of supplies from the Middle East due to the ongoing conflict, which has impacted key shipping routes including the Strait of Hormuz.

Before the disruption, more than half of India’s crude oil imports were sourced from countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the UAE via the strait. A substantial share of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) — estimated at 85 to 95 per cent — and around 30 per cent of natural gas also passed through this route.

India’s heavy dependence on imports has amplified the impact of these disruptions. The country relies on overseas supplies for roughly 88 per cent of its crude oil, 50 per cent of natural gas and 60 per cent of LPG, leaving it exposed to geopolitical shocks and price volatility.

While crude oil supplies have been partially stabilised through alternative sourcing from Russia, West Africa, the United States and Latin America, shortages of gas and LPG have begun to affect industrial, commercial and household consumption.