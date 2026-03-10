Government adjusts domestic gas allocation to prioritise LPG, CNG

Domestically produced natural gas will now be supplied on priority to units producing LPG (liquefied petroleum gas), CNG (compressed natural gas) and piped cooking gas, a government gazette notification said late Monday.​

The move addresses disruptions in LNG imports through the Strait of Hormuz, stalled by the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, with suppliers invoking force majeure, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry said.

Under the revised order, these three sectors will receive 100 per cent of their average past six months' consumption first, before supplies to fertiliser plants (70 per cent), tea estates and industries (80 per cent), and city gas distributors (80 per cent to commercial users).

State-owned GAIL (India, established 1984) will manage allocations, curtailing supplies to petrochemicals, power plants and refineries (to 65 per cent), which use high-priced imported gas, the notification said.

Pipeline compressor fuel and operational needs are also prioritised to keep networks running.

Fertiliser units must use gas solely for production, with no diversions allowed, it added.