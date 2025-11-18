Gas for goodwill: India’s import of LPG from US Gulf Coast in 2026

Indian officials have taken pains to explain that the decision to import LPG from the United States has little to do with the on-going negotiations to arrive at a fair trade-deal between the two countries. India, they maintain, has been exploring the option for a long time and now that the opportunity has arisen, India decided to open up the market for LPG from the US.

Curiously, China has stopped buying LPG from the US and has turned towards supplies from the Middle East while India has done the opposite, ostensibly to ensure energy security and diversify the sources of supply. Experts also believe that India might be able to take advantage of lower prices of US LPG following disruptions in supplies to China, which along with Japan were the main buyers of LPG from the US.

India has been sourcing LPG from Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. However, following the conflict between Israel and Iran, the Red Sea route threatened by Houthis to protest against Israeli genocide in Gaza and aggression against Palestine, India looked for an alternative source and found one in the US, the officials maintained.

India’s LPG imports from the US are not purely about cost savings. While Middle Eastern suppliers may remain cheaper due to proximity, the US deal enhances energy security, diversifies supply chains, and improves trade relations with Washington. In short, India is paying a bit more for LPG but gaining long-term strategic resilience, is the explanation.

That the agreement is to import from the US just 2.2 MTA (million tonnes per annum) during 2026 out of the total LPG import of 23 MTA is also indicative of the caution that India is exercising. While New Delhi is certainly fishing for goodwill at the White House, it is also moving slowly to test the water, experts point out.