Is the ‘golden gate’ closing on India?

For two decades, Chabahar was never just another foreign infrastructure stake for India. It was the rare project where geography, strategy and commerce aligned so neatly that even chronic delays and diplomatic headwinds could not dilute the logic.

A deep-water port on Iran’s southeastern coast, outside the Strait of Hormuz, Chabahar offered India a way to bypass Pakistan’s longstanding efforts to block direct access to Afghanistan and Central Asia. It was also India’s subtle, civilian and commercially defensible response to China’s increasingly muscular footprint next door at Gwadar in Pakistan.

Chabahar was never intended as a mirror-image of Gwadar. Managed by a Chinese operator since 2013, Gwadar anchors the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and fits within Beijing’s broader Belt and Road Initiative.

Chabahar, by contrast, was India’s attempt to build a parallel corridor that did not run through disputed territories or come bundled with the strategic obligations that follow Chinese financing. It sent a signal to Central Asia and to Russia that India could be a serious connectivity player, not merely a market at the end of someone else’s supply chain.

Chabahar’s geography matters for another reason that is rarely stated. It sits on the Gulf of Oman, at the mouth of one of the world’s most sensitive maritime arteries. In any crisis that rattles the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz becomes the pressure point for global economic security because roughly a fifth of global petroleum consumption transits that narrow passage. That is why the port’s current limbo is more than a logistical inconvenience — it is a strategic setback.

Sanctions announced by America were the immediate catalyst, sharpened by an overt tariff threat from President Donald Trump. On 12 January, Trump warned that any country doing business with Iran could face an additional 25 per cent tariff on all trade with the United States. For India, already balancing trade negotiations, and wider strategic cooperation with Washington, this is not a theoretical risk. It is a direct demand to choose.