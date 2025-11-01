Will the new ‘simplified’ GST registration scheme truly help small businesses?

The GST department has rolled out a new simplified registration scheme, promising GST registration within three working days for small and low-risk businesses. While the move is being hailed as a step towards improving ease of doing business, industry observers remain cautious, arguing that simplification on paper doesn’t always translate into ease in practice.

The scheme, which takes effect from today, allows small business applicants identified as low-risk through data analytics or those who self-assess a monthly output tax liability of up to Rs 2.5 lakh (inclusive of CGST, SGST/UTGST, and IGST) to opt for a faster approval process.

It was approved by the GST Council, comprising Union and state finance ministers, during its meeting on 3 September.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while inaugurating the CGST building in Ghaziabad, said that the scheme is expected to benefit 96 per cent of new applicants.

“The task of the field formation is to operationalise it and ensure that there are no frictions in the process,” she stated. The minister also directed the CBIC to set up dedicated help desks at GST Seva Kendras to guide taxpayers through registration.