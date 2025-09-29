3000 GST complaints, with states calling for reform amid FMCG slowdown

The government’s recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cuts have triggered a surge in consumer complaints, exposing persistent gaps in how tax policy translates into real benefits for households.

Consumer affairs secretary Nidhi Khare said on 29 September, Monday, that the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) has received close to 3,000 grievances since the revised GST rates came into effect, with most alleging that retailers and service providers have failed to pass on the reductions.

According to Khare, many businesses continue to charge the earlier, higher rates or have not lowered final prices despite the tax relief. The NCH, which serves as the Centre’s primary grievance redressal platform, is actively reviewing these complaints. Officials have promised action in confirmed cases of non-compliance.

Consumer advocacy groups have, meanwhile, urged the government to impose stronger penalties and speed up enforcement to ensure that the intended relief reaches the end customer.

The issue highlights a recurring challenge in India’s indirect tax regime. While the GST Council has lowered rates on several essential goods and services to purportedly ease household costs, the benefits depend on companies promptly adjusting their pricing.

Without robust oversight and deterrent action, consumer groups warn, the credibility of the system risks being undermined.

The spike in complaints also reflects a rise in consumer awareness and vigilance, but questions remain about the current effectiveness of enforcement.

“Unless penalties for violations are enforced more strongly, the gap between tax policy and its impact on consumers will persist,” a consumer rights campaigner said.