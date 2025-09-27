States alarmed as Centre glosses over GST compensation, pushes 'savings festival'

A nationwide narrative of an officially proclaimed 'GST savings festival' is widely being promoted, with Union ministers, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, and party leaders visiting marketplaces to highlight the benefits of recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate reductions. The Prime Minister has claimed in speeches that these changes will help citizens save up to Rs 2.5 lakh crore annually.

However, largely missing from this celebratory narrative is any discussion of how states will be compensated for the revenue losses resulting from these tax cuts.

It has now emerged that during the GST Council meeting where these rate changes were approved, there was no discussion on compensating states for their potential revenue losses.

Both Kerala and Telangana have publicly revealed that although the agenda for the 3 September meeting of the GST Council included the issue of compensation, it was removed from discussion during the proceedings.

Speaking at an event hosted by The Hindu in New Delhi, Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu and Kerala finance minister K.N. Balagopal said eight states — including their own — had met ahead of the meeting to voice concern over the potential impact of the rate cuts and had agreed to raise the issue of compensation.

“In fact, the question of compensation was on the agenda, but it was not taken up for discussion,” said Balagopal. “We gave our speeches, we made our comments, but no conversation took place on what could be done about the compensation cess.”