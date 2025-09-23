Families would have saved lakhs more if GST was revamped 8 years ago: Stalin

Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s lavish claims about the latest Goods and Services Tax reforms. Responding to Modi’s boast that Indians would save Rs 2.5 lakh crore thanks to tax reliefs, Stalin noted tartly that had such measures been implemented eight years ago when the Opposition first demanded them, families across the country would already have saved “many lakh crores more”.

In a post on X, Stalin added that half of the relief being trumpeted by the Centre had, in fact, been funded by state governments, a contribution Delhi had conspicuously failed to acknowledge. “India cannot grow by punishing states that defend their rights and stand for their people. Respect federalism, release the funds, and let the people benefit from what is rightfully theirs,” Stalin said, warning that the Centre’s triumphalism masked a less generous fiscal reality.

The prime minister had set the stage with his own brand of political theatre. In an address to the nation on 22 September, timed to coincide with the start of Navratri, he declared: “We have strengthened the hands of the middle class with the massive income tax cuts, which ensure zero tax up to the annual income of Rs 12 lakh. If we combine the income tax cuts and the next general GST reforms, they add up to savings of nearly Rs 2.5 lakh crore for the people.”