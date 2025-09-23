GST cuts a political move following BJP’s 2024 loss, alleges Abhishek Banerjee

Alleged correlation between election results and GST policy

The TMC national general secretary accused the BJP of manipulating tax policy for political gain:

“It is evident that if the BJP loses, taxes decrease. If the BJP wins, taxes rise. GST rates never fell over the past decade, and no relief was provided to the common people. Now, the rates have been cut only because the BJP suffered electoral losses.”

He further criticised the Centre for allegedly withholding state funds and mismanaging tax collections, particularly in opposition-ruled states:

“The country and economy have been brought to their knees by the BJP. Recommendations from states are ignored, and rightful GST shares are delayed. In opposition-ruled states, funds are deliberately withheld to destabilise the economy,” he claimed.

On Durga Puja and election comparisons

Responding to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s criticism of chief minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurating Durga Puja pandals before ‘Devi Paksha,’ Banerjee drew a parallel with the Prime Minister:

“The PM inaugurated the Ram temple and Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya three months before Ram Navami, clearly with an eye on the 2024 elections. Yet no BJP leader commented on it.”

Criticism of BJP’s governance

Banerjee also accused the BJP of lacking accountability and transparency in key policy decisions, including GST imposition, demonetisation, and fund allocations to West Bengal. He alleged that the BJP has used agencies like the ED and CBI to target political opponents.

“The BJP unilaterally imposed GST on essential commodities and blocked state funds for projects such as MGNREGA. They have also failed to honour court orders regarding these allocations. When Modi talks about the poor, he must explain why 69 lakh job card holders in West Bengal are yet to receive payments,” Banerjee said.

He also raised concerns over demonetisation in 2016, claiming that the government has yet to account for the deaths and hardships caused by the sudden policy.

With PTI inputs