TMC, BJP trade charges over arrest of MLA by ED in Bengal school job 'scam'

West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday accused the BJP of pursuing “vendetta politics” after TMC legislator Jiban Krishna Saha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers in government-run school through the School Service Commission (SSC). The party claimed the move was intended to influence the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

The BJP, however, welcomed the arrest, asserting that it demonstrated that the state’s ruling party and corruption were “two sides of the same coin”.

Earlier in the day, ED officials took Saha, the MLA from Burwan in Murshidabad, into custody following raids at his residence and at properties linked to his relatives. According to officials, he attempted to flee by climbing over a wall and was seen throwing mobile phones into a drain, which were later recovered. He was arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for alleged non-cooperation.

The TMC launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Central government following the arrest. In a post on X, the party alleged, “@BJP4India runs on an E² policy! The first ‘E’, the @ECISVEEP is used as a weapon to strip citizens of their voting rights. If that fails, the second ‘E’, the @dir_ed, is unleashed as a political weapon.”

The party also added: “As exposed by our Parliamentary Party Leader Shri @abhishekaitc, the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill is not aimed at fighting corruption. Its sole purpose is to crush the Opposition. This is dictatorship in disguise.”