GST on assistive devices: Why are people with disabilities being taxed for their survival?

The debate over taxation on disability aids remains in the fore, with government yet to exempt assistive devices and rehabilitation services from the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Advocates and parliamentary panels have argued that a tax on such essential equipment effectively penalises people with disabilities for seeking mobility, communication and independence.

Despite recent GST changes being made to seem as ultimate and long due, wheelchairs, hearing aids, crutches, Braille paper, and screen readers continue to attract GST at a ‘concessional’ rate of 5 per cent. In certain cases, rehabilitation and therapeutic services have been subjected to rates as high as 18 per cent.

While the GST Council has maintained that the lower 5 per cent slab allows manufacturers to benefit from input tax credit on raw materials, critics point out that the benefit rarely reaches the consumer. With raw materials often taxed at 18 per cent, the cost of production is passed on to end-users, leaving families already under financial strain to shoulder an additional burden as argued in a recent article on Scroll.

Disability rights campaigners insist that this system is inequitable. A recent report by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment, chaired by MP Rama Devi, stated unequivocally that disability aids are not optional goods but fundamental necessities that enable access to education, employment and daily life with dignity.

The report recommended that these items be either zero-rated or fully exempted from GST, a position strongly endorsed by welfare organisations.