'Women-Friendly Tourism' app to create 10,000 women ventures, 30K tourism jobs in Kerala

State Responsible Tourism Mission (RT Mission), the nodal agency for implementing the aWomen-Friendly Tourism' project, has been asked to prepare the content of the app, which will have all location-specific information and images, including the socio-cultural features of various places of Kerala, to serve as a ready reckoner on the unique project.



The mobile app marks the commencement of the second phase activities of the pioneering project. Apart from providing information about tourism centres in Kerala, the app will have all the details of women-friendly tourism products and packages, resorts, hotels, women enterprises, recognised tour operators, women tour operators, travel agencies, home stays and women tour guides.



RT Mission State Coordinator K. Rupeshkumar said information in the app will include women-led handicraft and souvenir production and sales units, amenities like rest rooms, camping sites, licensed houseboats, caravan parks and ethnic cuisine units in various places, festivals and experiential and adventure packages.