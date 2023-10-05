World Bank: China's woes threaten East Asian economies

East Asia has been the center of some of the most significant and sustained economic booms of modern times. Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and, above all, China saw their economies develop at unprecedented rates at various points from the 1950s onwards.

The region remains a hugely influential driver of the global economy. But pessimism about its prospects is rising.

In its latest outlook for the region, published earlier this week, the World Bank cut its forecast for growth in China and east Asia and the Pacific as a whole. It downgraded Chinese growth for 2024 to 4.4% from 4.8%. For the wider region, expected GDP growth is down to 4.5% from 4.8%.

"The world holds the region to a higher standard than the rest of the world," Aaditya Mattoo, chief economist of the East Asia and Pacific Region for the World Bank, told DW. "It's been such a dynamic region that any slowdown attracts a lot of attention."

However, he also believes that many economies in east Asia have done well at returning to their current rates of growth so soon after the pandemic.

"Most major economies are today well above where they were before the pandemic," he said. "For example, Vietnam and China output today is 20% higher than pre-pandemic levels. But it's not just them. Even the other big countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines — output is as much as 10% higher than pre-pandemic levels."