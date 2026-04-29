World markets drift, oil prices jump over 3 pc after UAE says it will exit OPEC

Global equities delivered a patchy performance on Wednesday, taking cues from a subdued session on Wall Street, while oil prices surged more than 3 per cent amid lingering uncertainty over how — and when — the Iran conflict will end.

US futures hinted at a tentative stabilisation, with contracts for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average inching up by less than 0.1 per cent.

Attention remained fixed on the Federal Reserve, which was widely expected to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.6 per cent as it concludes its policy meeting later in the day. Policymakers largely view this level as a balancing act — restrictive enough to curb inflation by dampening borrowing and spending, but not so tight that it risks derailing hiring or pushing up unemployment.

Across Europe, markets leaned negative in early trade. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.6 per cent to 10,269.06, Germany’s DAX slipped 0.3 per cent to 23,958.39, and France’s CAC 40 dropped 0.6 per cent to 8,054.38.

Asian markets offered a more upbeat counterpoint — though not without caveats. Japan remained shut for a public holiday, but elsewhere gains were more visible. South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.8 per cent to 6,690.90, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 1.7 per cent to 26,111.84, and China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.7 per cent to 4,107.51.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.3 per cent lower to 8,687.00, Taiwan’s Taiex slipped 0.6 per cent, while India’s Sensex advanced 0.9 per cent — a reminder that risk appetite hasn’t entirely vanished, just become selective.