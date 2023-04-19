Zomato: No material impact of Blinkit workers strike, stores resume operation
It has added that most stores of its grocery unit have resumed operation
Zomato said on Wednesday that the disruptions caused due to the Blinkit gig workers' strike has had no material impact on its operations and financial performance. It has added that most stores of its grocery unit have resumed operation.
“These disruptions and changes have no material impact on the operations and financial performance of the Company (meaningfully less than 1% revenue impact) and hence we believe that this event does not warrant any disclosure under regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015," the company claimed.
Zomato in its filing to the exchanges said the move has been made to “improve customer experience and reduce cancellation/ order rejection frauds by few delivery partners in the system. Such changes are done from time to time, as needed".
“We had to shut down some stores for a few days to ensure safety of our employees at stores and the delivery partners. Most of these stores have now resumed operations," the company filing said.
Protesting workers said that they joined Blinkit last year when the fee was Rs 50 per order. However, it was reduced to Rs 25 per order last year, and has now been reduced further to Rs 15, with a distance-based fee component being introduced.
The Indian Express, in its report on the Blinkit strike has said, "These fresh protests mark a new flashpoint in the rising conflict between workers and the firms, after years of brimming discontent. As companies and lawmakers have romanticised the concept of firms offering “gig” work to people becoming an attractive avenue for employment, workers at these firms have been, for long, silently fighting many battles."
The Times of India on Tuesday reported that several of Blinkit's Dark stores were closed down by the compnay in the Delhi-NCR region. According to the report, this comes in the backdrop of the delivery executives' strike. However, the the compnay on Wednesday stated that "most of these stores have now resumed operations". Zomato has said that they had to shut down some stores for a few days to ensure the safety of employees at stores and the delivery partners.
