Zomato: No material impact of Blinkit workers strike, stores resume operation

Zomato said on Wednesday that the disruptions caused due to the Blinkit gig workers' strike has had no material impact on its operations and financial performance. It has added that most stores of its grocery unit have resumed operation.

“These disruptions and changes have no material impact on the operations and financial performance of the Company (meaningfully less than 1% revenue impact) and hence we believe that this event does not warrant any disclosure under regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015," the company claimed.

Zomato in its filing to the exchanges said the move has been made to “improve customer experience and reduce cancellation/ order rejection frauds by few delivery partners in the system. Such changes are done from time to time, as needed".

“We had to shut down some stores for a few days to ensure safety of our employees at stores and the delivery partners. Most of these stores have now resumed operations," the company filing said.

Protesting workers said that they joined Blinkit last year when the fee was Rs 50 per order. However, it was reduced to Rs 25 per order last year, and has now been reduced further to Rs 15, with a distance-based fee component being introduced.