Zomato 'pure veg' backlash: Deliberate strategy or marketing misstep?

In a recent turn of events, leading food delivery platform Zomato found itself at the centre of a storm following the launch and subsequent retraction of its 'Pure Veg Mode'. The move, aimed at catering exclusively to vegetarian customers, stirred intense debate on social media and beyond, raising questions about its strategic intent and societal implications.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal unveiled the 'Pure Veg Mode' with great fanfare, highlighting features such as a curated selection of vegetarian restaurants and a dedicated fleet of green-clad delivery executives. The colour-coded segregation and emphasis on purity resonated with some consumers but sparked criticism from others, who questioned its potential for discrimination and division.

The controversy deepened when, just a day later, Goyal announced the removal of on-ground segregation based on the colour green. This backtrack came amidst mounting criticism and concerns over potential discrimination against non-vegetarian delivery executives.

Some users cast doubt on the validity of the statistics cited by Goyal to justify the introduction of the 'Pure Veg' feature. Despite Goyal's claim that India boasts the largest percentage of vegetarians globally, internet users pointed out that more than 50 per cent of the Indian population identifies as non-vegetarian.

Quoting NFHS (National Family Health Survey) data from 2019-22, one user challenged Goyal’s assertion, stating, “81 per cent of India's population is non-veg. Don’t know where @deepigoyal is getting data and stats.” Another user wrote, “This has to be the worst marketing stunt ever pulled. To please 10 per cent of India’s veg population, you’ve alienated and offended 90 per cent of India’s non-veg population.”