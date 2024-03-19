Zomato launches "Pure Veg Fleet" for pure casteist customers?

In future, the company plans to add more specialised fleets for special customer needs.

For example, there's a special cake delivery fleet coming up with hydraulic balancers that prevent the cake from getting smudged during delivery, the Zomato CEO announced.

“This feature will see a phased rollout across the country in the next few weeks."

The food delivery platform registered Rs 125 crore in profit in the third quarter (Q3) of the current financial year — an improvement of Rs 390 crore as compared to the same quarter last year.

Its consolidated adjusted revenue grew 53 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,609 crore in Q3 FY24.