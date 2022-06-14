A sneak peak at different trading practices

Modern Trade

There has been an increase in the market share of modern trade with easy availability of FMCG products across large stores. Modern Trade involves an organised retail set-up and distribution in logistics management. With diverse features like an extensive product range, different brands, organized distribution, and high reliability, modern trade has gathered immense popularity. It is usually undertaken via hypermarkets, supermarkets, mini-markets, and more. The stores are built with stellar infrastructure, appealing interiors, organised product range, and top-notch facilities. What sets this apart from general trade is that there is negligible customer interaction. The customers directly choose the products and proceed to payment.

Online Trade

Online media is a powerful tool through which customers are directly approached to buy a particular product or service. This practice of getting day to day stuff via online mode is a part of online trade. The pandemic has accentuated the process of easy availability of products with just a single tap. From a needle to a bulky furniture item, everything is made accessible with multiple payment modes, lucrative offers, and timely delivery. Applications like Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, Ajio, etc. are all a part of the growing online dimension.

(Inputs by Rohit Tekriwal, Director, Shri Rani Stati Group)