Kathakar 2022 – A curtain raiser

The venue this year again will be Sunder Nursery, the 16th-century heritage park complex adjacent to the magnificent Humayun’s Tomb. The book titled ‘Curious Tales from the Desert,’ authored by Shaguna and Prarthana Gahilote, will also be released as part of the festival. Chauhan is delighted to be back after a long impasse. “The pandemic made one realize how as social animals we simply cannot do without meeting people and being part of collective activities and exploring more beyond ourselves. That how interdependent we all are on each other… It’s been so long that when one first stepped out it seemed surreal. Even odd. But now that I have been travelling for concerts, I understand that people want to be out and interact and how much everyone missed these cultural events. And how much such cultural events are needed for emotional and social growth of an individual,” explains Chauhan.

The 10-session event will bring to stage India’s rare folk stories as well as native tales from Rajasthan and Gujarat, alongside those from Italy, the UAE and Poland. “We have a fantastic lineup this year. My good friend Shantanu Moitra joins me at Kathakar for the first time. We were travelling in the Himalayas together sometime back and we thought it would be great if he comes and shares his stories from the Himalayas. He is a man who understands and lives the arts. The art of storytelling fascinates him. And with his experience as an author and a traveler, he has loads to tell. My dear friend Imtiaz (Ali) is an integral part of the festival now and he’ll be joining us for some Kissagoi. Imtiaz's connect with people is phenomenal. When he holds a session every member of the audience feels like he is speaking to just that one person there. It is so personal and enriching. What's great is, he loves the festival as much as we do. So it's a treat. An element of music has been added to the festival this time and we have two fantastic folk singers performing. Madan Gopal Singh with Sufi folk and the Langha Manghaniyaar. For the first time Delhi will witness Dastangoi in Gujarati too,” rejoices Chauhan.