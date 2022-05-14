The caves are the first libraries of our species: Mika Johnson

The Infinite Library is not brimming with books. Nor is it a building. Nor is it reminiscent of anything that reminds one of a traditional library. It is an experience that takes place inside a virtual cave, with access to small chambers that double as portals, or micro worlds, that allow you to travel in time. “Borges’ story really inspired me because it was like the first time I had read a story about a library with a mythic system. And there was no end for it and it went forever. I thought it would be great for VR because VR allows you to play with space and I could conceive an infinite library and there’s a way to design it with light and shadows that it would seem to go on for infinity. So that’s how the project came into being,” reveals Johnson who works in many mediums, including as a director for fiction and documentary projects.

Beneath the cave flows a subterranean river that connects all the chambers, like the nodes of rhizome roots that branch out horizontally, all deep within the womb of the Earth. Each node in turn has its own centre or seed, which is ready to grow to the surface via a sinkhole, should you activate the knowledge within. The unity of these systems of knowledge, along with culture and nature, is at the core of this project. It is the library’s guiding metaphor. “As far as the content of the Infinite Library is concerned that grew slowly from my interest in many different things but mainly ecology and symbiotic systems. Like, for example, every library when you go on the foyer has a mythic sort of presentation of what it’s storing. Now, I decided that if it’s VR why make a library like you would find in this world,” recollects Johnson.