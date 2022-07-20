Madame Tussauds India returns to Delhi NCR in a new avatar

Madame Tussauds India is back in a new avatar after a forced hiatus due to the pandemic. The famed wax museum has also moved to a new venue: DLF Mall of India in Noida. Spread over 16,000 sq. ft, the new facility showcases close to 50 wax figures from various genres, including history, sports, music, film, and television. Each wax figure is crafted by over 20 international artists working concurrently for 3-6 months.The attraction is specially designed to offer a once in a lifetime experience to visitors, with the opportunity to interact with their favourite celebs and role models.

Visitors of Madame Tussauds India have the opportunity to meet international and domestic famous figures. “We are excited as we get ready to capture all the smiles and excitement, as fans meet their favourite Indian and international superstars. It will be an amazing experience to welcome people to their most loved wax attraction. Moreover, we are delighted to give our Indian fans, their most loved attraction in a new avatar and at a new location in DLF, Mall of India,” rejoiced Rob Smith, Divisional Director, Midway Asia Pacific, Merlin Entertainments Group.