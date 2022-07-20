Madame Tussauds India returns to Delhi NCR in a new avatar
Madame Tussauds India is back in a new avatar after a forced hiatus due to the pandemic. The famed wax museum has also moved to a new venue: DLF Mall of India in Noida
Madame Tussauds India is back in a new avatar after a forced hiatus due to the pandemic. The famed wax museum has also moved to a new venue: DLF Mall of India in Noida. Spread over 16,000 sq. ft, the new facility showcases close to 50 wax figures from various genres, including history, sports, music, film, and television. Each wax figure is crafted by over 20 international artists working concurrently for 3-6 months.The attraction is specially designed to offer a once in a lifetime experience to visitors, with the opportunity to interact with their favourite celebs and role models.
Visitors of Madame Tussauds India have the opportunity to meet international and domestic famous figures. “We are excited as we get ready to capture all the smiles and excitement, as fans meet their favourite Indian and international superstars. It will be an amazing experience to welcome people to their most loved wax attraction. Moreover, we are delighted to give our Indian fans, their most loved attraction in a new avatar and at a new location in DLF, Mall of India,” rejoiced Rob Smith, Divisional Director, Midway Asia Pacific, Merlin Entertainments Group.
The wax attractions at the museum include India’s most revered freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Bhagat Singh, and Subhas Chandra Bose, cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, and Virat Kohli, Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Sunny Leone, and Madhubala, Indian singing legends Asha Bhosle and Sonu Nigam, tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, international icons like Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, and Lady Gaga, global sporting personalities like Usain Bolt, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and David Beckam, and Hollywood superstars like Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprio, Will Smith, Angelina Jolie, and Marilyn Monroe. As for the kids, they have the opportunity to meet their favourite cartoon characters, Motu and Patlu.
Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Anshul Jain, General Manager and Director, Merlin Entertainments India Pvt Ltd, the company which has brought Madame Tussauds to India, said, “We are overjoyed to announce that world’s most famous wax attraction, Madame Tussauds, is back at the new and exciting location at the DLF Mall of India Noida. The wax attraction will provide the Indian audience with an immersive and thrilling glimpse into the glamorous world of well-known celebrities and personalities.”
New figures will be added to the museum in October and the next year will witness more new additions. Jain is hopeful that the museum will attract fans not only from Noida and Delhi NCR but from all over the country. “DLF Mall of India has a good footfall of 40,000-50,000 people. We have emphasized on Indian superstars, knowing that both residents and visitors will enjoy meeting these icons who have made a difference in their lives in many ways. Madame Tussauds is set to serve each one of our visitors with a magical and unique visit they will remember for years to come,” asserted Jain.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines