Vibhor Kumar Singh explores the key to unlocking happiness in his debut book ‘The Billionaire and the Monk’

Vibhor Kumar Singh grew up in the hill town of Nainital in the Indian Himalayas. He loves chai, history and Bollywood films. He lives with his two children, wife and mother. He is an entrepreneur and podcaster. In ‘The Billionaire and the Monk,’ Singh puts his entrepreneurial experience to bring out the practical and doable aspects of daily life that are pivotal to attaining happiness in life. “We all love to complicate our lives. Probably, it gives us a sense of achievement trying to clean up our own clutter. I think it is time for people to realise that happiness is not a celebration. It is possible to be happy every day, every moment, and you don't need a vacation to be happy. You simply need to be happy. That's it. Don't fall for the marketing of happiness. Happiness is very simple,” asserts Singh whose podcast, ‘Catching Happiness with Vibhor,’ is dedicated to exploring happiness.