'Jaadugar' Review: Failing to cast a spell

It has been raining small towns for a while now on streaming platforms. After Phulera in Panchayat and Bhopal in Gullak, it’s time now for the viewers to travel to Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh with Sameer Saxena’s 'Jaadugar' on Netflix. Writer Biswapati Sarkar picks up the football obsession of the town and tries to spin a yarn around it, one which mixes the passion for the game with the love for the art and craft of magic. Unfortunately, neither is football able to cast a spell, nor does magic manage to score a goal.

At 166 minutes, 'Jaadugar' makes for a painfully long, lumbering, loud, directionless, and dull show. About Meenu (Jitendra Kumar, seeming tiresomely similar in every outing now), whose heart belongs to the practice of magic but who is saddled with the legacy of soccer from his late father, an ace goal scorer, and an uncle (over sincere Jaaved Jaaferi) who has his own ghosts from the past waiting to be slayed, the film keeps beating round the bush, spins on inanities than offering anything fresh, arresting or engaging.