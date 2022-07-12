Swiss storyteller Peter Rinderknecht enthralls young audiences with ‘Minor Matters’ in the Capital

Noted Swiss storyteller Peter Rinderknecht recently performed his solo piece titled ‘Minor Matters’ at the Eureka bookstore in New Delhi. The show is essentially a story of departure, desires, hopes and disappointments revolving around a farmer and his family.

For over four decades Rinderknecht, actor, director and author, has been one of the important personalities in theatre for young audiences in Switzerland. As the director of his company ‘Theater for a growing audience,’ he takes his plays all over the world. He performs his projects as in various languages both in Switzerland and at various festivals across the globe. His open form of storytelling creates a unique theatre world in which reality and fantasy merge. He has to date created more than 35 productions.

Rinderknecht has a rare gift to instantly connect with children and keep them hooked through his characters and their simple yet emotional life stories. He is able to involve the children sitting in the audience by naming his characters after them. He even occasionally invites them to come up with the right sounds to help bring his characters to life. Even the grownups in the audience aren’t spared. “If a young one can’t imitate the perfect horse or goat sound then the adult too can falter while trying to imitate the tractor sound. I don’t want the children to think even for one second that the grownups are any better than them. If the children can make mistakes so can the adults,” explains Rinderknecht who has been a storyteller since 1979.