Ibero-American Film Festival 2022 brings best of cinema from Latin America, Spain and Portugal to the capital

The opening film of the festival was Spain’s entry to the 2022 Academy Awards ‘El Buen Patrón' (The Good Boss) starring Javier Bardem in the lead role. The movie is a corporate satire and has won many awards including the Best Actor, Best Director, Best Film, and Best Original Screenplay at the 36th Goya Awards. Speaking at the inauguration of the festival, Chargée d’Affaires of the Embassy of Spain in India, Montserrat Momán Pampillo said, “This Festival is a result of long-standing collaboration among the Ibero-American Embassies in Delhi coming together to share our cultural heritage through cinema, with the large Indian audience of all ages. This Festival has been carefully curated by the Ibero-American Embassies in India with the purpose of opening a window to our sceneries, colors, emotions and values.”

Òscar Pujol, Director, Instituto Cervantes further explained, “This is the first Ibero-American Film Festival in India and the vision is to underline the importance of Ibero-American cinema as representing a geographical area still little known to India. Just as there is an Anglosphere there is also an Ibero-American sphere with more than 26 countries, whose influence is growing all over the world. This Ibero-American sphere speaks two major world languages: Spanish and Portuguese with 800 million speakers. Both Spanish and Portuguese are multinationals and multicultural languages. As in the case of India the Ibero-American sphere is characterized by a cultural diversity and a richness of cosmovisions that is not properly reflected in India.”