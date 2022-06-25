One day there will just be Indian films: Sangeetha Sringeri

Sringeri is thrilled to see the growing pan India appeal of the films from South India. “I am very proud to see how most of the good, content-based films are being dubbed into other languages. It is actually opening the market to everyone and now the Indian content space is becoming even more creative.” She feels that the best of Indian talent should come together to make more and more world class films that can outshine even the best films from Hollywood. “Our competition is not just within India. Today, we are competing with Hollywood and various other leading industries globally. So, I believe the best way forward is to not see this as a competition between the North and the South but to actually work together and create the best films possible. One day probably there will something wherein films are not seen to be from Sandalwood, Tollywood, or Bollywood. There will just be Indian films,” asserts Sringeri.

Sringeri who comes from a military family likes to see Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone as her role models. “Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are among few of those actors I look upon whenever I want to motivate myself because they are also from a similar background that I am coming from. So, I try to relate a lot with them,” reveals Sringeri whose upcoming projects include films such as ‘Lucky Man,’ with Puneeth Rajkumar and Darling Krishna, and ‘Marigold,’ with Diganth Manchale.