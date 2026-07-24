1st T20I: Mayank reflects on two-year wilderness after Player of the Match
Men in Blue look to wrap up things against Zimbabwe in the second of three-match series in Harare tomorrow
The Player of the Match award for Mayank Yadav in the first T20I against Zimbabwe on Thursday, after figures of 4/18 in four overs, meant far more than just individual recognition for the wiry pacer. It marked the 24-year-old's return from the wilderness following a series of injuries after he first burst into the limelight during the 2023 IPL, regularly clocking speeds in excess of 150 kmph for the Lucknow Super Giants.
"It was very difficult. The two-year gap was very challenging for me as a person. I was only 22 or 23 at the time, so it always affected me that I had to go through so much at such a young age," Mayank said after Shreyas Iyer's men snapped a seven-match losing streak in T20Is with a seven-wicket win over Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday. The Men in Blue will look to seal the three-match series in the second T20I in Harare on Saturday.
Asked what kept him going over the last two years, the right-arm pacer with a whippy action said, "The motivation to play for the country is every player's childhood dream. That was my motivation to come back, represent my country and perform."
The Delhi-born speedster also said he enjoyed bowling on the Harare Sports Club surface.
"I had heard a lot about Zimbabwe — that there is good help for fast bowlers here. This is my first time playing in Harare, and it felt great because I was getting a lot of assistance from the wicket. I think that helped me contribute to the team," he added.
The other major talking point of the match was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who finally came good for senior India, smashing his maiden T20I half-century off just 18 balls.
Praising the 15-year-old prodigy, Mayank said, "His batting is unbelievable. When I bowled to him, he played some shots you don't expect from someone so young with so little experience. He always gives you a new experience, and it's great to watch him."
"I think he can go very far because the talent he has at this age is phenomenal. I never imagined a 15-year-old would come and smash everyone like that. It's a great feeling to have him on my team now because, in the IPL, he took us apart when we played against him," Mayank added.