2027 World Cup: Kohli ready to do whatever it takes to win on final bow

The three-match ODI series between India and the West Indies, which begins on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram, has suddenly acquired an extra edge. If the anticipation among the fans about the return of Ro-Ko is a given, now Virat Kohli has laid down the marker that he is ready to do “whatever it takes” to win what would be his last ODI World Cup in 2027.

The master batter’s assertion, released in an interview with the official broadcasters on the eve of the West Indies series, underlines the fact that the Big Two would be in the team management’s scheme of things as the Men in Blue seek to regain the 50-overs showpiece after 2011. Head coach Gautam Gambhir, meanwhile, sent out a loaded signal about it when he said in an interview earlier this week that ODI captain Shubman Gill was ‘fortunate’ to have the big guns by his side for any problems on and off the field.

Incidentally, Kohli will be 39, and the ‘Hitman’ will be 40 when the next ODI World Cup comes around under testing conditions of South Africa. “For me, it’s the last World Cup I'm going to play for India and that is my motivation. Like, you know, to leave everything out there. And of course, the goal is absolutely to win the World Cup. And whatever it takes, I'm absolutely ready,” said Kohli, who is now just 59 runs short of becoming only the second batter to complete 15,000 ODI runs.