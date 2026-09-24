ODI World Cup: Did Gambhir turn his back on Agarkar on role of Big Two?

Ever since the illustrious duo were left with only the ODI format, ostensibly with an eye on a possible last hurrah at the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Agarkar and Gambhir had maintained that it was too early to say whether they would remain part of their plans. Yet the former allrounder was subsequently singled out over suggestions that he had sought to engineer Rohit’s exit, following a selective media leak that the Lord’s ODI during India’s white-ball tour of England would be the ‘Hitman’s’ career finale.

The 39-year-old Rohit, who had repeatedly been kept on tenterhooks over his future, answered his critics with a well-paced 138, although India went on to lose the series. What further pushed Agarkar into a corner was BCCI secretary Devojit Saikia entering the fray to bat for Rohit, amid reports of growing differences between Agarkar and VVS Laxman, the highly respected head of the Centre of Excellence.

Has Gambhir, then, changed tack on the two stalwarts? Here is what he told the official broadcasters:

"In one-day cricket, when you talk about it, he’s [Gill] very fortunate that he’s got the likes of Rohit and Virat to help him on the field and off the field as well. And then, more importantly, I think that calmness, I think keeping the emotions aside because when you are young, sometimes you can get dragged into the emotions as well."

The conversation on JioHotstar also dwelt at length on Gambhir’s relationship with Rohit.