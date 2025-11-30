Enjoy the Ro-Ko show as long as it lasts, don't worry about 2027 World Cup
Virat Kohli's blazing 135 in Ranchi was nothing short of a throwback to his glory days between 2016 and 2019
The animated leap in the air after steering Marco Jansen down to third-man to reach his 52nd ODI century could have been one from a batter reaching his maiden three-figure knock. A silent prayer that followed was possibly his obeisance to the cricket gods for being able to prove himself against all odds – when there is no shortage of doubters about his ability to last till the 2027 World Cup.
A vintage century from Kohli and the 136-run Ro-Ko show for the second wicket in Ranchi was just what the emotional insurance the Indian cricket fans needed after the mauling they received at the hands of South Africa in the just concluded Test series.
There is no point in living in denial from the problems at hand in the longer format of the game, more so when it keeps happening at one’s backyard, but for now it’s time to celebrate the return of the Big Two at home – albeit in a format played the least.
The 135 by Kohli, an innings studded with 11 fours and seven sixes, was easily his best since his record-breaking run at the 2023 World Cup at home and revived memories of his golden phase between 2016 and 2019 where he hardly ever put a foot wrong. It was a far cry from his last century, a painstaking 101 against Pakistan in the last ICC Champions Trophy on a sluggish Dubai wicket.
The wicket at the Jharkhand State Cricket Academy (JSCA) Stadium, on the contrary, was the belter one would expect for white ball cricket in India. It aided their style of batting and Kohli showed his intent with the very first of his six shower this afternoon – a trademark inside out drive of Marco Jansen over long off.
The 52nd ODI century, highest than anyone else and his 83rd in all in international cricket, underlines Kohli's stature as the giant of modern cricket – with TV pundits debating on whether Kohli could be rated ahead of Sachin Tendulkar as the country’s greatest ever ODI batter. When asked a pointed question, someone like Sunil Gavaskar commented at the break: ''Those who have played with Virat Kohli and against him, they all agree that he's the greatest of ODIs. Ricky Ponting also rated him as the GOAT, it's very tough to get appreciation from Australians. When you pass Sachin, you know where this man stands.''
There is enough media chatter about the future of both the white ball giants – one being the possibility of a meeting of the team management and BCCI top brass as to whether they will be a part of the blueprint for the ODI showpiece in almost two years’ time. It’s a long time to mull on the future of any professional sportsperson but as of date, the hunger and body language of both says that they are up for it.
The remarkable aspect about Kohli’s innings this afternoon was his infectious energy levels one had always known in pushing his partners for the singles – making one wonder about his work ethic at 37 - and not having enough gametime as in the past after retirement from Test cricket during the IPL.
There is now talk of the BCCI insisting to both Kohli and Rohit about playing in Vijay Hazare Trophy so that they get enough gametime, but it’s a subject that should be handled with sensitivity rather than just a diktat!
