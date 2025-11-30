Enjoy the Ro-Ko show as long as it lasts, don't worry about 2027 World Cup

The wicket at the Jharkhand State Cricket Academy (JSCA) Stadium, on the contrary, was the belter one would expect for white ball cricket in India. It aided their style of batting and Kohli showed his intent with the very first of his six shower this afternoon – a trademark inside out drive of Marco Jansen over long off.

The 52nd ODI century, highest than anyone else and his 83rd in all in international cricket, underlines Kohli's stature as the giant of modern cricket – with TV pundits debating on whether Kohli could be rated ahead of Sachin Tendulkar as the country’s greatest ever ODI batter. When asked a pointed question, someone like Sunil Gavaskar commented at the break: ''Those who have played with Virat Kohli and against him, they all agree that he's the greatest of ODIs. Ricky Ponting also rated him as the GOAT, it's very tough to get appreciation from Australians. When you pass Sachin, you know where this man stands.''

There is enough media chatter about the future of both the white ball giants – one being the possibility of a meeting of the team management and BCCI top brass as to whether they will be a part of the blueprint for the ODI showpiece in almost two years’ time. It’s a long time to mull on the future of any professional sportsperson but as of date, the hunger and body language of both says that they are up for it.

The remarkable aspect about Kohli’s innings this afternoon was his infectious energy levels one had always known in pushing his partners for the singles – making one wonder about his work ethic at 37 - and not having enough gametime as in the past after retirement from Test cricket during the IPL.

There is now talk of the BCCI insisting to both Kohli and Rohit about playing in Vijay Hazare Trophy so that they get enough gametime, but it’s a subject that should be handled with sensitivity rather than just a diktat!