Rohit Sharma breaks Shahid Afridi’s record for most ODI sixes in history

India’s batting talisman Rohit Sharma etched yet another golden chapter into cricket’s lore on Sunday, soaring past Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi to claim the crown for the most sixes in One-Day Internationals.

The milestone came in a flourish during the first ODI against South Africa, where Rohit’s bat once again became an instrument of effortless power and elegance.

Rohit entered the series on the cusp of history with 349 sixes — just two short of Afridi’s 351 — a record the Pakistani great had built over 398 matches between 1996 and 2015. But the Indian opener needed barely a handful of overs to eclipse it.