ODIs vs SA: Can return of Ro-Ko distract the fans from Test series debacle?
Hosts need to be wary about a thin pace attack in the absence of rested Bumrah, Siraj
Can the return of Ro-Ko for the one-dayers divert the attention of the Indian cricket fan from the disaster of the Test series in South Africa? The upcoming week can provide a clue to that but for now, the presence of the Big Two seems to be acting as almost an emotional cover for the Men in Blue ahead of the first of the three-game series in M.S. Dhoni’s city Ranchi on Sunday.
Ever since Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have begun their knockout sessions at Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium for practice few days back, the mood has been upbeat. Stray visuals of Dhoni being at the wheels to drop off Kohli at the team hotel have gone viral on social media and the both guns appear to be relatively relaxed that on the last occasion Down Under in October.
‘’The importance of having them in the dressing room is huge,’’ remarked KL Rahul, the stand-in captain in place of an injured Gill. A member of the old guard, Rahul has led Indian sides before and there was a time not too long back that he was in the running for captaincy being a certainty to play all three formats. However, much water has flown under the bridge since and the classy batter is now a part of the Tests and ODIs only - but would not like to miss this opportunity to underline his leadership credentials.
While there is no shortage of experience in the batting line-up, the pace bowling department looks decidedly short on class with both Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj being rested together. The onus lies on the left-arm Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana to counter a strong Proteas batting line-up, boosted with the return of Quinton de Kock and on decks likely to assist batting.
The three ODIs, no prizes for guessing, are significant as it’s against a quality opposition and in terms of drawing up the blueprint for the 2027 ODI World Cup. If the buzz before the Ro-Ko’s signing off visit Down Under was about whether they would be a part of the plan for the showpiece in two years’ time, bowling coach Morne Morkel batted for having them on board if they are fit and hungry in his press conference on Friday.
However, both head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar have been rather opaque about whether the two seasoned campaigners are a part of their plans for the event in South Africa – and media reports say that the BCCI top brass will meet the team management in Ahmedabad at the end of this series to draw up a plan. The veracity of such a report, quoting a BCCI source, can be questioned while it effectively puts the white ball giants on trial again after the Australia tour.
Rohit was the topscorer and Player of the Series against Mitchell Marsh & Co with 202 runs. Kohli scored 74 in the third ODI, after falling for duck in the first two matches. The duo, as the grapevines say, may also be advised to take part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy next month to gain game time outside international cricket. After the three-ODI series against South Africa, India will face New Zealand in January for another ODI series and the next ODI assignment after that is in England in July.
Does the return of Ro-Ko in the house mean any additional pressure for the visitors? ‘’No additional pressure really, but the presence of those names will ensure full houses in all the games and that’s really exciting. They are both dangerous players and can hurt us and hence, our plan should be on how to contain them,’’ said SA batting coach Ashwell Prince.
Catch the Match
India vs South Africa
First One Day International at Ranchi
Start: 1.30 pm IST
