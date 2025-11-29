ODIs vs SA: Can return of Ro-Ko distract the fans from Test series debacle?

Can the return of Ro-Ko for the one-dayers divert the attention of the Indian cricket fan from the disaster of the Test series in South Africa? The upcoming week can provide a clue to that but for now, the presence of the Big Two seems to be acting as almost an emotional cover for the Men in Blue ahead of the first of the three-game series in M.S. Dhoni’s city Ranchi on Sunday.

Ever since Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have begun their knockout sessions at Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium for practice few days back, the mood has been upbeat. Stray visuals of Dhoni being at the wheels to drop off Kohli at the team hotel have gone viral on social media and the both guns appear to be relatively relaxed that on the last occasion Down Under in October.

‘’The importance of having them in the dressing room is huge,’’ remarked KL Rahul, the stand-in captain in place of an injured Gill. A member of the old guard, Rahul has led Indian sides before and there was a time not too long back that he was in the running for captaincy being a certainty to play all three formats. However, much water has flown under the bridge since and the classy batter is now a part of the Tests and ODIs only - but would not like to miss this opportunity to underline his leadership credentials.