India vs SA: Burning questions that coach Gambhir needs to answer

The knives are out for Gautam Gambhir as Test coach, irrespective of the outcome of the ongoing Test against South Africa in Guwahati. In the nearly one-and-a-half years that Gambhir has taken over, it’s the longer format where he has been found wanting, though the performance graph in white-ball cricket is still at a high with the ICC Champions Trophy back on the shelf after a long gap.

The question that begs to be answered is whether everyone — from fans to the media to TV pundits — are being fair to Gambhir, whose perpetual gripe was not getting his due despite playing a big hand in India winning the 2007 World T20 and 2011 ODI World Cups.

The buzz was that, tasked with the job of carrying out a transition in Indian cricket in collaboration with Ajit Agarkar, Gambhir was instrumental in the sudden retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from Tests, after the shocker from Ravi Ashwin in Australia.

Add to that the air of arrogance he maintains in dealing with media — which has not earned him many friends — while the reality is that some of his cricketing decisions have been confusing and counterproductive. We take a look at four of them:

Thin on specialist batters

The ongoing Test series against South Africa saw India playing only three specialist batsmen in both matches, a direct impact of Gambhir’s preference for allrounders in both formats. This resulted in openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and K.L. Rahul figuring in both Tests, while captain Shubman Gill played the first and Sai Sudharsan played the second due to his captain’s injury.