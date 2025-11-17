Do Shubman and Gambhir think alike on what makes an ideal home pitch?

India’s dismal 30-run defeat to South Africa — a failure to chase a modest 124 — has mushroomed into a far larger debate than a single Test match loss. It has laid bare an uncomfortable question at the heart of the team’s leadership: are young captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir even aligned on what constitutes appropriate home conditions?

The collapse, India’s lowest unsuccessful home chase, exposed fissures far deeper than anything a parched Eden Gardens square could hide.

Only a month ago, on the eve of the West Indies Test series in Ahmedabad, Gill had confidently declared that the team had abandoned the obsession with preparing “rank turners”.

“…we would be looking to play on wickets that offer both to the batsmen and to the bowlers,” he said then, presenting a vision of even-handed, competitive surfaces.

Yet when India walked out against the reigning World Test champions, they found themselves on a track that stood in direct opposition to their captain’s stated philosophy.

The Eden pitch had gone unwatered for more than a week and was cloaked under covers each evening, producing a brittle, dusty surface that crumbled from the opening session. The match barely stretched into an eighth session, yielding 38 wickets — 22 to spinners, 16 to pacers.

If India had truly moved away from rank turners, Eden suggested that someone had missed the memo. Gambhir, for his part, offered no apology. He was forthright that the pitch reflected exactly what the team management had sought. "If you don't play well this is what happens. There were no demons in the wicket," he said.