Under-fire Gambhir defends pitch, wants mental toughness from batters

The heat is certainly on Gautam Gambhir, the Indian head coach, as his team succumbed to their fourth loss in six Tests at home under his regime since last year. Ever since he took charge in July 2024, the Men in Blue have maintained a high success rate in white ball formats, but consistently failing to replicate it in the longer format.

The 2-2 drawn series in England had been the high point for the team in Tests under new skipper Shubman Gill, while they followed it up with an expected sweep against a weak West Indies last month.

However, their invincible status at home for more than a decade now has come under serious threat – thanks to first the 3-0 whitewash to Kiwis last year with the presence of the ‘Big Two’ in the squad and now another humiliation against the Proteas at the Eden Gardens.

The way the batting line-up capitulated to 93 all out on a deteriorating third wicket raised serious questions about Gambhir’s reported insistence on leaving the wicket dry, an impulsive team selection with four spinners – which meant spinning allrounder Washington Sundar was cast in the role of a No.3 batter.

No offence meant to Washington for he has time and again showed his temperament with the bat, but the decision left out a specialist batter in Sai Sudarshan – who got two fifties in the last two Tests against West Indies. Add to that is the fact that Washington got only one over to bowl in both innings of South Africa.