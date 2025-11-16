IND vs SA: Proteas plot a twist in the tale in India’s darkest hour at the Eden

The spectre of Kiwi humiliation last year came back to haunt Indian cricket once again. The team management’s insistence of a rank turner backfired – combined with the current batting order’s inability to cope with some quality spin bowling to help the Proteas beat India at their own game in the first Test at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Full marks to South Africa, the current World Test Championship (WTC) winners, for the way they picked themselves up from the mat after being dismissed for 159 in the first innings.

‘’Back home, there is a lot more appreciation for us since winning the WTC in June. We want to see ourselves in the final again in two years’ time,’’ Temba Bavuma, their inspirational captain, had said on the eve of the match. It’s been certainly a job well begun to go up 1-0 in a two-Test series to kickstart their title defence against such formidable opponents.

The match may have finished inside three days, but Bavuma’s men showed that they were made of sterner stuff and ready to learn from their mistakes. Meanwhile, the 30-run defeat after having the visitors on the mat will certainly go down as one of India’s darkest hours at this venue – always regarded as a fortress for them. Ever since losing to Pakistan in a now defunct Asian Test Championship (WTC) match in 1999, India had played 12 Tests here but have lost only once against Alastair Cook’s England in 2012.