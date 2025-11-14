India vs SA: Bumrah sizzles on first Test bow at Eden with 16th fifer

The selection of India’s playing eleven for the first Test raised several eyebrows all around at the start of the day. It was as if the team management was trying to prove all speculation wrong about the team composition, unleashing all four spinners at its disposal, something which India hasn’t done since 2012 against England in Nagpur.

One never knows whether it pricked Jasprit Bumrah’s ego somewhat but then, it was his day at the Eden Gardens on Friday. The figures of 14-5-27-5, his 16th fifer in Tests, once again highlights how lucky Indian cricket is to be blessed with a freakish talent like him and the need for him to be cotton-woolled as much as possible for maximum effect.

It was Bumrah and his partner-in-crime Mohammed Siraj who wreaked maxium havoc on the World Test Championship (WTC) winners, while Kuldeep Yadav kept the batters guessing throughout for his two wickets.

Looking at the bigger picture, 'Jassi' now has the highest number of five-wicket hauls among active Indian bowlers as he overtook teammate Ravindra Jadeja’s tally of 15. There are, however, four stalwarts far ahead of them — Ravi Ashwin leading the pack with 37, followed by Anil Kumble (35), Harbhajan Singh (25) and Kapil Dev (23).